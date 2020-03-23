Spring election to proceed

The spring election and presidential preference vote will go on as scheduled on April 7. Baraboo residents can still register to vote but must do so by visiting the Clerk’s Office at City Hall or at the polls on Election Day. The last day to register in the Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. April 3. Proof of residency is required.

Registered voters are strongly advised to apply for a ballot by mail to reduce the number of person-to-person contact at the polls on Election Day. To request a ballot by mail, visit myvote.wi.gov. Photo identification may be required when submitting online application. Visit the “Bring it to the Ballot” website bringit.wi.gov for information on accepted photo identification. The deadline is 5 p.m. April 2.

In-office absentee voting runs through 5 p.m. April 3 and a photo ID will be required to obtain a ballot.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, April 7. Register and cast the vote until 8 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo. Practice social distancing – six feet separation from other people while standing in line and bring a photo ID.

For senior voters or voters with compromised immune systems, election personnel will provide curbside voting if requested.