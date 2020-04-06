Spring election will go on as scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The spring election and presidential preference vote will go on as scheduled Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Polls open at 7 a.m. Voters can register on Election Day and cast vote until 8 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo. Bring photo ID.

Voters requesting absentee ballots will be valid and counted if received in the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Monday, April 13.

For senior voters or voters with compromised immune systems, election personnel will provide curbside voting upon request. Curbside voters should park in one of the two designated parking spaces and call 608-963-2202.

Practice social distancing, six-feet from other people, while standing in line to vote.