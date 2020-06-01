Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair canceled
Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair canceled

The Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair Committee has canceled the 51st annual Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The fair was scheduled to be held June 27-28. The next Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for June 26-27, 2021.

Artists interested in exhibiting at the fair in future years may send applications to Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, P.O. Box 96, Spring Green, WI 53588, or visit springgreenartfair.com.

