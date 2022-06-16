 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair returns

The Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 on Jefferson Street in Spring Green.

This is a juried fair with more than 150 nationwide artists and craftspeople offering graphics, painting, hand-wrought jewelry, sculpture, crafts, pottery, textiles, photography, glass, and woodworking. All work is original.

Local clubs and civic groups provide the refreshments and offer treats such as brats, root beer floats, lemonade and hot pork sandwiches. Live entertainment is provided including dancing, folk singing and local musicians.

Prize money totaling $5,000 will be awarded. Gift certificates are available for purchase at Arcadia Books and The Spring Green General Store for redemption at the fair.

Artists interested in exhibiting in future years may send for an application: Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair, P.O. Box 96, Spring Green, WI 53588, visit springgreenartfair.com or email springgreenartfair@gmail.com.

