Spring Green Hwy. 23 bridge project completed
Work on the Highway 23 bridge across the Wisconsin River near Spring Green has been completed more than a month ahead of schedule. The bridge is open to traffic in both directions.

The $3 million project began in October 2020 to replace the bridge deck, paint steel members and upgrade safety features. The bridge was closed and detoured from October 2020 to June 2021, then opened to one lane of traffic using temporary signals.

Motorists are urged to be aware of finishing activities and equipment in the area.

