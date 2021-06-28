 Skip to main content
Spring Green plans music events
Spring Green plans music events

Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, will host free music events from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays in July. Free will donation to the musicians appreciated.

July 3: Jeff Larsen - Solo fingerstyle guitar performances, ranging from pop/rock, to jazz, classical, and originals. He teaches guitar, arranges music and works recording sessions.

July 10: Bluegrass Jam - This group of artists are reunited after the pandemic and they are jamming big time. Come and listen or grab your instrument to play with them.

July 17: Art Paul Schlosser - Madison icon and State Street stalwart, Art Paul Schlosser, is an artist, cartoonist, comedian, journalist, musician, poet, singer, songwriter and the creator of “Have a Peanut Butter Sandwich.”

July 24: Acoustic Jam - Bring an instrument or just listen to this group of musicians.

July 31: Rob’s Alibi - Rock classics with an acoustic infusion focusing on vocal harmonies. Featuring songs from the Beatles, BoDeans, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lowen & Navarro, Sister Hazel, Green Day and more.

