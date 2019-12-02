The Spring Green’s Country Christmas celebration has it all including twinkling lights, winter fireworks, holiday light parade, tree lighting, caroling, s’mores, and more.
- A Holiday Light Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Jefferson St., Spring Green followed by Horse Drawn Wagon Rides.
- Breakfast with Santa is free for all ages and will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Spring Green Fire Station, 327 S. Winsted St., Spring Green.
- Horse Drawn Wagon Rides through the streets of Spring Green from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8; and from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14.
- Cookie Walk and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Spring Green Community Church, 151 E. Bossard St., Spring Green.
- Fireworks at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in North Park.
- Live Music at 7:30 p.m. Dec 7 at the Slowpoke Lounge, 137 W Jefferson St., Spring Green.
- “The Addams Family: A New Musical” at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Gard Theater, E. Jefferson St., Spring Green. Community preview “pay what you can” night. All donations go towards the RVHS music department.
- Bluegrass Jam from 1:30-4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Spring Green General Store, 137 South Albany St., Spring Green.
- Winter Wine Walk from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14 beginning at the Spring Green Area Chamber office, 208 N. Winsted St., Spring Green. Shop and experience 26 local businesses while tasting different wines.
For more information, visit springgreen.com.
