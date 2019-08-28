On Sept. 2, the Spring Green General Store will celebrate BeatleFest number 11.
Fifteen regional groups will play all Beatles music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A special festival menu will be available along with local beers by Furthermore and Sand Creek and local cider by the Cider Farm. Trivia contests will be a part of the day.
Bring a chair and bug spray. No carry-ins, this is a free family and dog event.
For more information, call 608-588-7070.
