The intersection of South Spring Street and Cooper Street/Judson Drive is completely closed to all traffic until Friday, weather permitting, to allow the contractor to perform roadway grading and concrete paving. South Spring Street through traffic is encouraged to use an alternate route or the signed detour route on Front Street, South Center Street, Cooper Street, Myrtle Road, and Beltline Drive.