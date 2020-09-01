Springer, Abel to present video lectures at quilt show

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The online-exclusive, virtual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, taking place Sept. 10-12, will feature a video lecture led by Deanna Springer of Beaver Dam, “No-Hassle Triangles in Quilts: The Nancy Zieman Way” and Denise Abel of Randolph, a video lecture titled “Quick Quilting in the Hoop.”