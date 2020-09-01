 Skip to main content
Springer, Abel to present video lectures at quilt show
Springer, Abel to present video lectures at quilt show

The online-exclusive, virtual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, taking place Sept. 10-12, will feature a video lecture led by Deanna Springer of Beaver Dam, “No-Hassle Triangles in Quilts: The Nancy Zieman Way” and Denise Abel of Randolph, a video lecture titled “Quick Quilting in the Hoop.”

Online educational sessions, led by expert quilters, offer quilters of all skill levels new ideas, inspiration, interactive quilt exhibits and shopping from trusted vendors.

For more information or to register, visit quiltshow.com/schedule.

