Springer, Casey present at quilt show

MADISON — The free, virtual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, takes place Sept. 9-11, and will feature a presentation led by area residents renowned for their quilting and sewing expertise.

Deanna Springer and Dana Casey of Beaver Dam, will present an educational lecture titled “Piece and Quilt for the Holidays” followed by a live Q&A session.

Online educational sessions, led by expert quilters, provide an opportunity for quilters of all skill levels to acquire new ideas from leading educators.

The online experience will also feature fun quilt challenges, virtual community projects, a virtual vendor mall and photo gallery quilt exhibits, including the special exhibit, “Racism: In the Face of Hate We Resist,” which features 63 quilts depicting stories of resistance and fortitude that have been integral to the survival of Black people in America.

Free registration is now open for the three-day event at quiltshow.com.