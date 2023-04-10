The Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild will present four short macabre comedies or macabredies at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Park Hall, 307 Polk St, Sauk City. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, $12 for adults available at the door only.

In “Skip Trip Sassy” by Brain Feehan, poor Aunt Sassy has passed away and her one and only nephew has come to claim her cremated remains. The problem is he might not be her only remaining relative. What’s a hapless undertaker to do with not one, but two claimants to the ashes?

“Pirattitude” by Marek Muller, tells the story of Captain Crunch and why he isn’t singing “A Pirate's Life for Me” these days. Ever since that no-good cereal mascot stole his name and pride, Crunch's reputation as a captain has gone down the tubes. So how will his second-rate crew of pirate “rejects” including a confused accountant, a limbless but enthusiastic buccaneer, and for some reason a Vampirate defend against the evil, overly-athletic crew of the Hail Mary?

“Dracula’s Boarding House” by Matthew Carlin; after inheriting Uncle George’s country mansion, Lou packs his bags and decides to explore his uncle’s sprawling country estate with his friend, Casey. Expecting to find a palatial mansion on a peaceful back road not far from town, Lou and Casey discover a dilapidated old home with curtains made out of cobwebs and a spooky coffin in the middle of the room. Tired and hungry, the boys decide to search for food and a place to sleep and soon discover they’re being watched by Dracula’s hungry wives, Lydia, age 472, Elena, 95 years younger, and Shy, no spring chicken. This leads to a ravenous romp as Lou and Casey try to avoid becoming dinner for this group of restless, fanged women. Will our new homeowner heroes survive the night?

“In The Morgue the Merrier” by Pat Cook; Jane asks, “You ever wonder what their stories are?” as she looks around the mortuary. She then lets us in on her secret. “I hear dead people!” Jane’s secret becomes our reality as each corpse “wakes” to tell us their story. Take, for instance, Chester who tries to recapture his youth by trying to play rock and roll with a faulty guitar amplifier. His wife, Ida, thinks his playing is terrible, but he believes he’ll be another member of the Grateful Dead. Then there’s Lydia, who has to wait hand and foot on her whining, demanding Aunt Polly. “Why does everything always happen to me?”, Aunt Polly complains. Little does she know she’s in for the biggest surprise of her life. One by one, we hear the corpses’ stories, and one by one, none of them turn out as planned.