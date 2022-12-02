SPTG presents ‘Elf Jr. The Musical’

More than 60 young people in grades K5 through eighth grade will perform in the Sauk Prairie Theater Guild’s children’s production of “Elf Jr. The Musical” at 7 p.m. today; at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. The Saturday performances are a feature of Sauk Prairie Chamber’s “It’s a Holy Jolly Life.’

“Elf Jr. The Musical” tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name “Buddy” and is raised by elves. He lives happily, unaware he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. There, he learns that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

In-person performance tickets are $17 for adults; $15 for seniors/students; $10 for age 12 and younger; available at sptheatreguild.org or at the door. Live-stream performance tickets are $17 also available online.