SSM Health adds new physician assistant
Seton Christenson-Houg a new physician assistant at SSM Health, and has started seeing patients in family medicine at the Dean Medical Group clinic in Wisconsin Dells. Christenson-Houg grew up as a Dean patient, and just finished her medical education at University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Charleston in West Virginia. Her experience also includes medical outreach as far away as Haiti, Peru and Vietnam. Her medical interests are dermatology and women’s health.
