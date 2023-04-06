FOND DU LAC — SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic welcomes board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Michelle Bahn-Palma, who is now seeing patients at the Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, 608 W. Brown St., Waupun, and SSM Health Physician Offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.

Bahn-Palma will serve with Dr. Karen Meyer, an SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist.

Bahn-Palma provides comprehensive health care services to women of all ages, including pregnancy and childbirth, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the female reproductive system, and management of perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

A graduate of the Des Moines University, she completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Mercy Health Partners in Muskegon, Michigan. She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

For more information or an appointment, call 920-324-6803.