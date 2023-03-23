Camp GLOW - Giving Loved Ones Wings - is a grief support day camp for children who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Staffed by SSM Health at Home Spiritual & Grief counselors and specially trained volunteers, the day camp gives kids the opportunity to share their grief in a safe space.

Camp GLOW is designed to specifically address children’s grief and is filled with activities to help campers tell the story of their loved one and honor their memories. Because loss affects whole families, we require that a parent/guardian attend Camp GLOW with their child to learn about the grieving process. Camp GLOW is offered free of charge due to the support of donors to the SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin. Lunch, drinks, and snacks are provided throughout the day.