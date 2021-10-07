 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SSM Health documentary airs on TV
0 Comments

SSM Health documentary airs on TV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the pandemic, SSM Health experienced numerous challenges and witnessed the strength found within community. On Thursday, Oct. 14, a 60-minute version of the documentary, “Behind the Mask” will air from 7-8 p.m. on NBC-TV. The film also will be featured at ssmhealth.com.

“Behind the Mask” honors SSM Health’s team members who are following in the footsteps of its five founding sisters who arrived in St. Louis nearly 150 years ago, initially serving amid a smallpox epidemic. The SSM Health team’s perseverance, dedication and compassion has cared for more than 80,000 people with COVID-19.

The documentary features stories of courage, resilience and sacrifice that have occurred throughout the past 18 months and remember those we’ve lost and those who are still suffering.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News