SSM Health documentary airs on TV

Throughout the pandemic, SSM Health experienced numerous challenges and witnessed the strength found within community. On Thursday, Oct. 14, a 60-minute version of the documentary, “Behind the Mask” will air from 7-8 p.m. on NBC-TV. The film also will be featured at ssmhealth.com.

“Behind the Mask” honors SSM Health’s team members who are following in the footsteps of its five founding sisters who arrived in St. Louis nearly 150 years ago, initially serving amid a smallpox epidemic. The SSM Health team’s perseverance, dedication and compassion has cared for more than 80,000 people with COVID-19.

The documentary features stories of courage, resilience and sacrifice that have occurred throughout the past 18 months and remember those we’ve lost and those who are still suffering.