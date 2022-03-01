SSM Health expands of physical/occupational therapy services

SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, will expand its service to include a new therapy space on the clinic’s second floor. The 3,000-square-foot area will welcome two physical therapists, one occupational therapist, and a receptionist/aide. The anticipated opening is in early May and is estimated to cost around $840,000, including construction and equipment expenses.

The area will feature four treatment rooms, and a 1,252-square-foot combined physical therapy gym and treatment room separated by a half wall. Patients will benefit from all new, state-of-the-art equipment, including treadmill, stepper, elliptical, parallel bars, and a multi-faceted strengthening system.

“Having these services so readily available really complements the full spectrum of care that our SSM Health providers in Beaver Dam can offer,” said Zach Pitz, director of SSM Health Rehab Services for the Greater Fond du Lac Region.

For more information, visit the SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region Facebook page.