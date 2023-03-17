WAUPUN — SSM Health Eye Care services will open its new 5,400-square-foot area on the lower level of SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital’s two-story addition on Monday, March 20.

Patients will have a direct entrance and newly created and easily accessible parking just off Main and Beaver Dam streets.

The $4.2 million project will offer the services of an ophthalmologist, two optometrists, and five eye care assistants using advanced diagnostic capabilities. The services of a retina specialist and pediatric ophthalmologist also will be available.

At this time, services will be offered through:

Dr. Farzana Akter earned her doctorate of optometry degree from the State University of New York College of Optometry in New York, New York, and completed her ocular disease residency from the Hershel Woody Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. She specializes in function and disorders of the eye, detection of eye disease and some types of eye disease management. An optometrist conducts eye examinations, prescribes corrective contact lenses and glasses, and diagnoses and treats eye diseases and disorders.

Dr. Adam Strittmatter received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and his residency training in ophthalmology from Ohio University, Doctors Hospital. He specializes in comprehensive eye care and provides examinations, diagnosis and treatment for a variety of eye disorders and is interested in cataract surgery, medical retina, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration.

Eye surgical procedures happen in the hospital due to its direct connection.

The new area features eight exam rooms, laser/procedure room, optical coherence tomography scan room, three provider offices, contact lens room and an optical shop.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 920-324-8030 or visit ssmhealth.com/waupuneyecare.