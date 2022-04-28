SSM Health hosts shredding event

To honor Earth Day, SSM Health will host the public to a “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It!” safe and secure drive-thru shredding event to dispose of personal and confidential papers only.

Participants can pull up from 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 29 in the designated area in SSM Health Dean Medical Group parking lot, 1700 Tuttle St., Baraboo, and a volunteer will help unload papers into the shredding truck on site. The first 50 participants will receive a reusable tumbler.

All information will be destroyed on site in a manner to which it cannot be recognized or recreated.

No need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples. Magazines, junk mail and other waste paper should be recycled separate from this shredding event.