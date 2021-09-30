 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SSM Health increases minimum wage to $15
0 Comments

SSM Health increases minimum wage to $15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SSM Health will implement a new minimum wage of $15 per hour throughout its four-state system effective Oct. 10. This increase will affect nearly 3,000 team members across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin - or about 7% of SSM Health’s total workforce of nearly 40,000 employees.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve,” said Laura S. Kaiser, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, president and CEO of SSM Health. “As a leading employer in each of our communities, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace - which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News