SSM Health increases minimum wage to $15

SSM Health will implement a new minimum wage of $15 per hour throughout its four-state system effective Oct. 10. This increase will affect nearly 3,000 team members across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin - or about 7% of SSM Health’s total workforce of nearly 40,000 employees.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve,” said Laura S. Kaiser, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, president and CEO of SSM Health. “As a leading employer in each of our communities, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace - which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”