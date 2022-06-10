SSM Health invests in mental health resource

MONROE — SSM Health is expanding its partnership with Jacob’s Support with Awareness and Giving Foundation through a $30,000 multi-year investment in the organization’s free mental health Got Your Back app.
“Jacob’s SWAG Foundation is honored and humbled SSM Health’s support of the Got Your Back app as an additional tool for individuals’ toolboxes,” said Teri and Kurt Ellefson, founders of Jacob’s SWAG Foundation. “Our Foundation and family have been blessed to have the support of the local communities, not only when we lost Jacob, but as the Jacob’s SWAG Foundation came to fruition and grew. We are very proud of the Got Your Back App and are excited to partner with a strong health care institution that appreciates the value of educating its patients on the value of mental health and helping us make this valuable asset available to their patients.”
This new partnership will focus on spreading awareness of the Got Your Back App and mental health resources, while helping to financially support future digital developments within the app. The health system is implementing resources for its staff and providers to connect patients and families with the app as a mental health support.