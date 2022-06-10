SSM Health invests in mental health resource

“Jacob’s SWAG Foundation is honored and humbled SSM Health’s support of the Got Your Back app as an additional tool for individuals’ toolboxes,” said Teri and Kurt Ellefson, founders of Jacob’s SWAG Foundation. “Our Foundation and family have been blessed to have the support of the local communities, not only when we lost Jacob, but as the Jacob’s SWAG Foundation came to fruition and grew. We are very proud of the Got Your Back App and are excited to partner with a strong health care institution that appreciates the value of educating its patients on the value of mental health and helping us make this valuable asset available to their patients.”