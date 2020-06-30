SSM Health links communication with EMS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SSM Health is integrating its electronic health record system into the documentation systems local emergency medical services agencies use in the field. The ESO Health Data Exchange enables hospitals and EMS agencies to quickly and easily share data back and forth to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients inside and out of SSM Health facilities. SSM Health is the first health care organization in Wisconsin to use the software platform, according to a June 30 press release.

“This technology is the future of healthcare, setting the standard for integration between the pre-hospital and hospital environments. It will allow us to streamline the way we communicate with our EMS partners, and thus, provide a higher level of exceptional care to our patients,” said Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld, SSM Health EMS Program medical director.

SSM Health EMS Program leaders are working to expand the ESO Health Data Exchange to roughly 50 agencies across Dane County and the south-central Wisconsin region.