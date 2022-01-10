SSM Health modifies visitor guidelines

As all three SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region hospitals - including Ripon Community Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital and Waupun Memorial Hospital - continue to see dramatic increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests, modifications to visitor guidelines are needed to help protect the vulnerable patients it serves.
These guidelines apply to all locations, including clinics, hospitals and other locations, but not long-term care facilities.
Effective today, these visitor guidelines will be in place:
- Patients can designate one visitor only for the duration of their stay/appointment.
- Only one primary support person in Women & Infants.
- No visitor for COVID-19 positive patients.
- Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations.
- For outpatient visits, consider attending appointment alone.
- Visitor must be age 18 or older.
- All visitors will be screened prior to entering the building and must wear masks during entire stay unless eating/drinking. Surgical masks are recommended.
- Visitors must be in good health and should enter through the main entrance to ensure the most direct route to the respective nursing unit.