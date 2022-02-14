SSM Health offers several scholarships

FOND DU LAC — Area high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in health care may apply for scholarships offered by several SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region volunteer-based groups.

SSM Health Volunteers offers $2,000 scholarships to eligible students who reside in the SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac service area and plan to attend a college or university in preparation for a health care career. A $1,000 scholarship is offered to eligible students meeting the above criteria and pursuing their education at a technical college. Financial support is being extended to high school seniors in achieving their career goals in health care. Applications are due March 11.

SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Auxiliary and the Arlene Fenner Family Endowed Scholarship Fund offers $1,000 and $500 scholarships to eligible students who attend schools in Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon school districts. Applications must be postmarked by March 11.

SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Medical Staff offers $2,000 scholarships to eligible students attending Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon high schools interested in pursuing a health care career, as well as graduated students of those schools. Applications are due by March 15.

SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services offers $1,000 scholarships to students in, or from, the Waupun Memorial Hospital service area who are entering or continuing in an accredited bachelor of science program in any human health medical field. Applications are due by March 11.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com/scholarships.