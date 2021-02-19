SSM Health offices to open Monday

SSM Health will celebrate the opening of its new 40,000-square-foot physician offices in Beaver Dam with a tour of the facilities on the Facebook pages of SSM Health Dean Medical Group and Agnesian HealthCare beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Facebook on Monday when the facility just off Highway 151 at 130 Corporate Drive, will open to patients.

“We’ve invested in new services, new technology and conveniences to improve access for primary care and the many kinds of specialty care that might be needed,” said Damond Boatwright, SSM Health regional president.

The new facilities will house 30 primary and specialty care providers, an on-site prescription center, laboratory and medical imaging services. The new building also offers a private space available for telehealth visits.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com/beaverdam or agnesian.com/beaverdam or call the new offices at 920-887-3102.