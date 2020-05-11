SSM Health requires face coverings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As SSM Health slowly begins to resume more normal operations, the safety of patients, visitors and staff remains the top priority. For that reason, everyone who visits an SSM Health facility will be required to wear a mask or a face covering until further notice.

Due to limited supplies, patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask or face covering. If they do not have access to a face covering, one will be provided while at the facility, as supplies allow. All face coverings must cover both the mouth and nose. Examples include a homemade cloth mask, bandana or scarf.

All visitors must go through the health screening process before entry and follow all other policies and procedures in place within the facility. SSM Health continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for the safety of staff, patients, and visitors.

Many volunteers have donated cloth masks throughout this pandemic and more are needed. Anyone interested in donating cloth masks can visit ssmhealth.com/blogs/ssm-health-matters/april-2020/help-protect-our-courageous-caregivers to learn more about the donation process.