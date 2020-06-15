SSM Health resumes services at four locations

All clinics will continue to follow established safety precautions including visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic in facilities; entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff; adherence to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment for providers and staff; requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter the facilities; enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes; plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing; realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing.