SSM Health resumes some elective procedures

The initial decision to postpone these non-urgent surgeries and procedures was made to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and employees as our region was beset by the coronavirus. SSM Health will continue to maintain strict measures to help ensure the safety of all those we serve including screening of all patients prior to their scheduled procedures; entrance screening for all patients and visitors to our facilities; universal screening of all providers and staff; universal use of appropriate personal protective equipment for all providers and staff; enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers; plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing; realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing; strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities; discontinuation of public water fountains.