SSM Health resumes some elective procedures

SSM Health is taking steps to resume some elective surgeries and procedures, with a primary focus on patients who have delayed non-urgent, but essential treatment.
The initial decision to postpone these non-urgent surgeries and procedures was made to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and employees as our region was beset by the coronavirus. SSM Health will continue to maintain strict measures to help ensure the safety of all those we serve including screening of all patients prior to their scheduled procedures; entrance screening for all patients and visitors to our facilities; universal screening of all providers and staff; universal use of appropriate personal protective equipment for all providers and staff; enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers; plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing; realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing; strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities; discontinuation of public water fountains.
For other routine appointments, SSM Health continues to offer telehealth visits where appropriate during which patients can meet with an SSM Health provider about their health concerns from the comfort of their own home.
While it remains important that people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms call their doctors, SSM Health hospitals are ready to safely assist the community with emergency health needs at this time. If someone is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical event, do not hesitate to come to the emergency department or call 911 for assistance.
