SSM Health sponsors the Big Top Parade

As one of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce's Partner Package sponsors this year, SSM Health-St. Clare Hospital is one of the lead sponsors of the July 20 Big Top Parade. Parade committee member Dee Marshall, left, and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Hornby, second from left, present a yard sign to St. Clare staff on June 27.
