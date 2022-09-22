SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo recognized as Top Performer

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. St. Clare Hospital was one of 268 recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
Recognitions were determined through the Vizient Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Ranking system, which assesses data from participating facilities to measure performance in five domains: access to care, quality, efficiency, continuum of care and equity.