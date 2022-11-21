 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SSM Health St. Clare recognized in benefit report

  • 0

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo’s community contributions were featured in a Nov. 19 report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on showcasing the many ways hospitals give back to the communities they serve. The 2022 WHA Community Benefits Report found that Wisconsin’s nonprofit hospitals collectively provided nearly $2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2021.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo partnered with the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter for a community outreach project supporting housing in the area. In April, SSM Health donated $50,000 to the homeless shelter.

The full WHA report with an interactive map featuring community benefit stories organized by region is available online at wha.org/communitybenefits.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the dec…

Klitzke earns certification

Klitzke earns certification

Rebecca Klitzke, Reedsburg Westfield Mutual Insurance Board of Directors member, completed her Farm Mutual Director Certification from the Nat…

Ascend acquires Fuchs Trucking

ATLANTA, GA — Ascend LLC has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC of Sauk City, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The acquisition of Fuchs offers it…

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she l…

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

RANDOLPH — The 59th Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day began with a parade, then music in the park and good food, cold drinks and f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News