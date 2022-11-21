SSM Health St. Clare recognized in benefit report

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo’s community contributions were featured in a Nov. 19 report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on showcasing the many ways hospitals give back to the communities they serve. The 2022 WHA Community Benefits Report found that Wisconsin’s nonprofit hospitals collectively provided nearly $2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2021.
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo partnered with the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter for a community outreach project supporting housing in the area. In April, SSM Health donated $50,000 to the homeless shelter.
The full WHA report with an interactive map featuring community benefit stories organized by region is available online at wha.org/communitybenefits.