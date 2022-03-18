SSM Health updates visitor policy

FOND DU LAC — The SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region - including Ripon Community Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital and Waupun Memorial Hospital – updated its visitor policies on Friday to allow for two visitors at a time for hospital and clinic patients. Visitors for hospitalized patients will be asked to conduct visitor exchanges outside of the building.

Birthing suites at St. Agnes Hospital will allow one primary support person and one visitor per stay. SSM Health Cancer Care patients receiving services at 480 E. Division St. in Fond du Lac will continue with one visitor per patient. There are no visitors allowed for COVID-19 positive patients.

These policy updates do not apply to long-term care facilities, including Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center, St. Francis Home, and Villa Loretto/Rosa.

Any visitor younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors will be asked to complete a health screening prior to entry. Visitors are required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering.

SSM Health will continue to adjust policies and make decisions rooted in safeguarding and caring for their patients, visitors, caregivers, and the community-at-large.