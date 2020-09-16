St. Aloysius participate in "40 Days of Life" Campaign

St. Aloysius Church and School in Sauk City is volunteering in Madison and around the world by involving students and parishioners in various pro-life opportunities during the “40 Days for Life” campaign. From Sept. 23-Nov. 1, Madison and surrounding communities are uniting with the largest pro-life mobilization in history. St. Aloysius is promoting the vigil in Madison and has also scheduled several additional local pro-life activities. The “40 Days for Life” campaign is made up of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigils and community outreach.
“40 Days for Life” is a focused pro-life campaign that has generated measurable lifesaving results. Planned Parenthood in Appleton was closed following a “40 Days for Life” campaign outside its doors, leaving Madison and Milwaukee as the only sites offering abortion in Wisconsin.
St. Aloysius Church at 115 Madison St., Sauk City and St. Aloysius School is promoting “40 Days for Life” by offering rides to the Madison vigil and hosting special scheduled prayer opportunities. Rides will be offered from 10-11 a.m. every Friday until Oct. 30 to the Madison peaceful vigil at Planned Parenthood. There will be a pro-life rosary before all 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. weekend Masses at St. Aloysius church during “40 Days for Life.” For more information, contact Nick and Kay Ringelstetter at 608-544-5131.
A prolife rosary recited around a bonfire with all elementary, middle school and high school religious education students, teachers and parents will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. Aloysius School. Students will also participate in prolife prayers in classrooms and other community service projects. Spanish-English rosary with intention for the unborn outside at statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Memorial to the Unborn led by Fr. Miguel Galvez will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at St. Aloysius Church with special intention for the unborn and all of those affected by abortion. Teachers and students in grades 3-5 will pray the prolife rosary following Mass at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 9. The rosary is prayed at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Durward’s Glen with the added intention for the unborn during “40 Days for Life.” The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass follows at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit 40daysforlife.com.
