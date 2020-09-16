St. Aloysius participate in "40 Days of Life" Campaign

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Aloysius Church and School in Sauk City is volunteering in Madison and around the world by involving students and parishioners in various pro-life opportunities during the “40 Days for Life” campaign. From Sept. 23-Nov. 1, Madison and surrounding communities are uniting with the largest pro-life mobilization in history. St. Aloysius is promoting the vigil in Madison and has also scheduled several additional local pro-life activities. The “40 Days for Life” campaign is made up of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigils and community outreach.

“40 Days for Life” is a focused pro-life campaign that has generated measurable lifesaving results. Planned Parenthood in Appleton was closed following a “40 Days for Life” campaign outside its doors, leaving Madison and Milwaukee as the only sites offering abortion in Wisconsin.

St. Aloysius Church at 115 Madison St., Sauk City and St. Aloysius School is promoting “40 Days for Life” by offering rides to the Madison vigil and hosting special scheduled prayer opportunities. Rides will be offered from 10-11 a.m. every Friday until Oct. 30 to the Madison peaceful vigil at Planned Parenthood. There will be a pro-life rosary before all 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. weekend Masses at St. Aloysius church during “40 Days for Life.” For more information, contact Nick and Kay Ringelstetter at 608-544-5131.