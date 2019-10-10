The 31st annual Portage Fire Department will host its Fire Prevention Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the station, 119 W. Pleasant St.
There will be displays and door prizes, winners must be present to win, to support Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6-12. Prizes will include carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire escape ladders, hand-quilted hand bags and quilts; grand prize is a Paw Patrol “Ultimate Fire Truck.”
The Portage Firefighters Association will host a hamburger sale with proceeds going toward the Firefighters Association Fundraiser Fund.
Divine Savior Ambulance, Columbia County Emergency Government, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Smokey the Bear and the Portage Police Department will be on hand.
The cover of the 28th annual custom coloring book features Steve Dehn, who served more than 36 years with the Portage Fire Department and surrounding towns. He joined the department on Jan. 11, 1983, and worked his way up through the ranks to captain in December 1987.
