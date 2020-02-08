1st Cabin Fever lecture planned

The Baraboo Range Preservation Association will hold the Cabin Fever Lecture Series program, "Ecological Responses to Climate Change: Lessons from the Past" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County science facility, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

Professor Jack Williams, UW-Madison Department of Geography and Center for Climate Research will discuss how species adapt to changing climates and how we can help them using examples from the end of the last ice age, when the world warmed by 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit. He will review how he studies past climates and ecosystems, what has been learned, and insights for today.