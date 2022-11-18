 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Clare Hospital celebrates 100 years

State Sen. Howard Marklein at podium; back row, from left, Kyle Nondorf, interim president St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, State representatives Dave Considine, Tony Kurtz, and Alex Dallman on Nov. 12 at the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo gala to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

 SSM HEALTH

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, originally opened as St. Mary’s Ringing Hospital in November 1922, celebrated its 100-year anniversary of providing health care services with a gala on Nov. 12.

State representatives Dave Considine, Alex Dallman and Tony Kurtz, Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Karen Timberlake, State Sen. Howard Marklein, and Bishop Donald J. Hying from the Catholic Diocese of Madison attended. Timberlake presented a proclamation on behalf of Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

“It’s been an honor to provide exceptional health care to the Baraboo area for 100 years. As our services have grown and enhanced through the years to include a surgery center, a recently renovated Emergency Department, and access to radiation oncology care locally, we continue to renew our investment in this community and look forward to serving our patients for the next 100 years,” Kyle Nondorf, interim president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, said.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com.

