St. Clare Hospital celebrates 100 years

“It’s been an honor to provide exceptional health care to the Baraboo area for 100 years. As our services have grown and enhanced through the years to include a surgery center, a recently renovated Emergency Department, and access to radiation oncology care locally, we continue to renew our investment in this community and look forward to serving our patients for the next 100 years,” Kyle Nondorf, interim president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, said.