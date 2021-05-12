 Skip to main content
St. Clare Hospital earns 5-star rating
Becker’s Hospital Review reported that SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo has again achieved Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 5-Star rating and places it in an elite group of health care performers, as only 455 out of 3,300 hospitals received a 5-Star rating.

Categories included in this rating system are patient experience, safety, effectiveness of care, patient readmissions, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness of care, and mortality.

“This 5-Star Rating speaks to real life patient experiences and outcomes that take place every day at St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo,” said Laura Walczak, St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo president. “It is a testament of our mission as we bring our best to our communities through the healing presence of God.”

Three of their other Wisconsin hospitals achieved 5-Star rankings, Monroe, Janesville and Madison.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com.

