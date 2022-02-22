 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Clare Hospital earns ‘Top 100’ recognition

St. Clare Hospital earns 'Top 100' recognition

St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo has been named one of the 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States.

 SHAWN HARPER/Contributed

St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo has been named one of the 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, according to a Feb. 21 press release. Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo also received the recognition in 2021.

Based entirely on publicly available data, this review gives hospitals a score across eight pillars of hospital strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial stability.

For more information, about this award, visit businesswire.com for “The Chartis Center for Rural Health Announces Annual Top 100 Critical Access and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals.”

