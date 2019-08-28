St. John's Lutheran Church gains new intern

On Aug. 27, Shadoe Hanson became the newest intern to the patoral team at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. He is a student at Wartburg Seminary but this year he will be working with Pastor Fred Rilling and Pastor Sally Williams. The Evangel Lutheran Church of America requires a full year internship for those pursuing a master of divinity degree and places pastoral interns in approved sites to experience the role and work of a pastor.
