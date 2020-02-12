St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church hires new pastor

You have free articles remaining.
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church hires new Senior Pastor, Dr. Rev. Paula Harris. She begins at St. John on Feb. 17, presiding over services at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, and at 8 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 23. She was ordained in 2006, and served settled congregations in the Milwaukee and Madison areas. For the past several years she has served as interim pastor of a variety of Lutheran churches. Previous to becoming a pastor she was a non-profit executive in a Christian organization.
She earned a doctorate of ministry in preaching from the Association of Theological Seminaries in Chicago in 2012, and a master’s degree in theological studies/biblical studies in 2006 from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. Her undergraduate degree was from Wheaton College, BA English and Secondary Education 1986.