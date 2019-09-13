St. Joseph's Parish, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie will hold its 59th annual fall festival Sept. 14-15. The beer tent will be open Sept. 14, 7:30 - 11:30 p.m., with dance music by the Soggy Prairie Band and a food stand. A chicken and ham dinner will be served Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Meal can be dine in or carryout. Sunday will feature the Bob and Rich Show in the beer tent from 2 - 5 p.m. There will also be bingo, bake sale, progressive bid items raffles and kids games.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)