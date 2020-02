Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

St. Norbert’s Council of Catholic Women will hold an annual pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at St. Norbert’s Parish Hall, 8944 Highway Y, Roxbury. The meal includes pork chop, choice of baked potato or German potato salad, green bean casserole or corn, dinner roll, applesauce, coffee, milk and homemade dessert. Cost is $12. There is a $3 hot dog meal available for kids. Carry-outs are available.