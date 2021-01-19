 Skip to main content
St. Pat's Pub Crawl canceled
The Reedsburg Bar Buddies Program has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl due to COVID-19 and hopes to bring the event back in 2022. For more information, call Craig Braunschweig, program coordinator, Reedsburg Bar Buddies, 608-415-7870.

