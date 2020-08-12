You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Peter's Lutheran Church adds pastor
0 comments

St. Peter's Lutheran Church adds pastor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church adds pastor

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church located in Loganville, makes newest edition with Vicar Stephen Nilsen. It is one of the vocations of the Church to raise up its leaders, from the ranks of those who are called to shepherd its members. He will spend this next year with the congregation at St. Peter’s, learning and abiding in the various aspects of Ordained Pastoral Ministry. He will return to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, at the end of this learning experience to finish his academic studies, and is expected to graduate with a masters in divinity in spring, 2022.

Vicar Stephen Nilsen

Nilsen
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarship awarded
Community

$3K scholarship awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation in Baraboo, has awarded a one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarship, renewable for up to four year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News