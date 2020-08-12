St. Peter’s Lutheran Church adds pastor

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church located in Loganville, makes newest edition with Vicar Stephen Nilsen. It is one of the vocations of the Church to raise up its leaders, from the ranks of those who are called to shepherd its members. He will spend this next year with the congregation at St. Peter’s, learning and abiding in the various aspects of Ordained Pastoral Ministry. He will return to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, at the end of this learning experience to finish his academic studies, and is expected to graduate with a masters in divinity in spring, 2022.