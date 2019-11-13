{{featured_button_text}}
St. Peters Lutheran Church honors veterans Nov. 10

St. Peters Lutheran Church in Loganville, honored veterans on Nov. 10 with Quilts of Valor. All Quilts of Valor are hand-made. The top represents the diversity of communities and individuals. The middle filler is for warmth. It represents the hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the veteran. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of their families, communities, church and nation. The quilts were made by St. Peters Creative Christians.

 WILLIAM SCHUETTE/Contributed

