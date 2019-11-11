Rechek’s Food Pride names St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran the winner of $500 through the Our Family Direct Your Labels contest, a program offered through the brand, helps local schools and nonprofits earn money by buying Our Family products and saving the UPC bar codes from the cans, boxes and bottles.
Held throughout August, the Direct Your Labels contest encouraged schools, faith-based and other community organizations to register to collect Our Family labels. Each organization that enrolled was entered to win one of ten $500 prizes.
For more information about the program, visit ourfamilyfoods.com/direct-your-labels.
