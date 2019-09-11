St. Vincent de Paul donates school supplies to local elementary schools

On Sept. 5, the Mauston St. Vincent de Paul delivered 68 boxes of school supplies to the teachers at five elementary schools in Mauston, Lyndon Station, and New Lisbon to be distributed to students as needed. The school supplies were donated by St. Vincent’s and the tote boxes were donated by Festival Foods in Mauston. Pictured, are Karl Reinhardt, left, and Sue Hollenbeck, right.
