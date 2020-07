Now that the moratorium on rental evictions has ended, many people who have been unemployed for the past several months are finding it impossible to make rent payments and are facing eviction. St. Vincent de Paul is making a great effort to assist these people. For donations, make check or money order payable to St. Vincent de Paul, mark it "for rent only," and mail it to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 13, Reedsburg, WI 53959.