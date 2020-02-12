Staff changes at bank

Cindy Luedeman has joined National Exchange Bank & Trust as operations manager for the Pardeeville office, according to a Feb. 5 press release. Luedeman will take over the day-to-day retail deposit operations as Tara Hauge transfers to the Beaver Dam office to lead the deposit team there.

Luedeman brings with her more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, with past roles that focused on leadership and customer experience. She is originally from Portage and lives there with her family.

Hauge returns to Beaver Dam in a leadership role after previously serving the community as a personal banker. Lisa Karst will continue her role as a regional operations leader based out of the Beaver Dam office.

For more information, visit nebat.com.